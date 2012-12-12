A versatile man, a business consultant, art exhibitor, a prestigious figure in the entertainment market, with 25 years of experience as advisor to media houses, a representative of Royal private offices as an investment advisor, Founder of ART UAE, Founder of Yo.ae, Co-Founder of 1971 Events. Sathar’s entrepreneurial approach and eclectic spirit, have been recognized through the events he has organized, like Dubai Midnight Marathon, Dubai Art Exhibition, Emirates Awards, Global Luxury Council and so on.



Over the past 25 years Sathar has built an exclusive personal network across UAE that includes senior members of the royal family, UHNWI, Government Officials and Diplomats which has come very handy in his advisory business where he provides a rare insight and guidance to new business ventures on market - entry strategies and crucial high-level relationships that are essential requirements for a successful venture in Dubai. As part of the advisory services, Sathar has built a strong track record in supporting several business ventures for their entry into UAE, enabling Joint ventures and providing crisis management services.

