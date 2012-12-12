In these challenging times, nothing can be more powerful than events. As a harbinger of 1971 Events have the potential to spread harmony and unite cultures. We are all set to provide you with some scintillating shows in the near future. Entertainment programs, classical dance performances, plays by national and international groups, eastern and western music concerts, theme shows, beauty pageants, fusion evenings and a slew of others are on the cards.
Art Curator, Event Organizer, Business Networker, Writer, Traveller & Adviser to Royal Families.
The inaugural Dubai Midnight Marathon was on 12.12.12 at Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa – under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and made another record of the world’s largest eco-board featuring the maximum number of logos which entered the Guinness Book of World Records.
ARTUAE Art exhibition held in Armani Oasi on 12.12.13 , inaugurated by HH Sheikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Al Neyahan.
The Latin Art Fest inside Artissima Al qouz with around 10000 people and the event inaugurated by Nine Countries Ambassadors together (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uruguay.)
After the Success of Mammootty hit parade on Dubai roads we did a Dinner Party with 555 dignitaries of Dubai with South Indian Mega Star mammootty. Violinist Balabhasker (late) performed first public event in Dubai.
International Malayalam Film Awards on 2 December 2012 was the first award ceremony inside
Burj Khalifa. Also performed Mohan Veena, Koodiyattam, Sopana sangeetham for the event.
DUBAI MIDNIGHT MARATHON - The first ever Midnight Run happened on 12 th December 2012 , 12 Am 12 minute 12 second - 12.12.12.12.12.12
The first official car stunt show and Extreme car par happened in Dubai for this event with FAST & FURIOS Stunt team including Julian Smith.
KIDDIE FASHIONISTA - The first fashion show happened in Dubai Mall Fashion Area.
Padmasree Bharath Mohanlals World Tour for the success of 30 years in malayalam cinema , Lalsalam happened on 24 June 2009 at Sheikh Rashid hall , Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai Midnight Marathons Press meet held inside Marriot marquise hotel , Down town on 1 November 2012 and it was happened before the official opening of the Hotel.
ARTUAE did the first ever art exhibition inside the corridor of the Hotel
ARTUAE did the first ever art exhibition inside the lobby of the Hotel
ARTUAE did the first ever art exhibition inside the Lobby of the Hotel
A versatile man, a business consultant, art exhibitor, a prestigious figure in the entertainment market, with 25 years of experience as advisor to media houses, a representative of Royal private offices as an investment advisor, Founder of ART UAE, Founder of Yo.ae, Co-Founder of 1971 Events. Sathar’s entrepreneurial approach and eclectic spirit, have been recognized through the events he has organized, like Dubai Midnight Marathon, Dubai Art Exhibition, Emirates Awards, Global Luxury Council and so on.
Over the past 25 years Sathar has built an exclusive personal network across UAE that includes senior members of the royal family, UHNWI, Government Officials and Diplomats which has come very handy in his advisory business where he provides a rare insight and guidance to new business ventures on market - entry strategies and crucial high-level relationships that are essential requirements for a successful venture in Dubai. As part of the advisory services, Sathar has built a strong track record in supporting several business ventures for their entry into UAE, enabling Joint ventures and providing crisis management services.
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) in Dubai is launched the Dubai Midnight Marathon,
an exceptional night racing experience, taking place at the Emaar Boulevard and Burj Park, with the purpose of positioning Dubai as a safe tourist destination along with showcasing an urban enclave for business, leisure, glorious venues and a long-term living.
The Dubai Midnight Marathon (DMM) launched on 12.12.12 at 12:12:12 AM at Burj Park and made another record of the world's largest eco-board featuring the maximum number of logos which entered the Guinness Book of World Records.
Hotrods, drifters, racers and classic cars came together in a one-of-a-kind vehicular show, the Extreme Car Park, on Friday at Dubai Studio City. Julian Smith, stunt coordinator for Fast and Furious 6, vroomed around the car park in a Corvette Z06.
High-performance cars and breathtaking stunts wowed hundreds of petrolheads at the Extreme Car Park gathering at Dubai Studio city.
Julian Smith, the stunt coordinator for the Hollywood blockbuster Fast and Furious 6, tore around the car park in Dubai Studio City in a Corvette Z06. He was joined by stunt drivers Alex Hill (Nightscape) and Cord Newman (Dukes of Hazzard) as they showed off their drifting skills.
Ematterz and Emiratism Organized the event in Dubai Studio city car parking area .
YU JORDY FU ON THE RAMP AT PARK HYATT
Mammootty hit parade - dubai's no1 event and road show .... Mammootty celebrating seven straight hits in a row... Mammootty celebrating the love of his fans in dubai ... Mammootty celebrating a historical milestone in his movie journey... Mammootty starts to fly by a helicopter from dubai world trade center heliport and landed at mamzar park amphitheater...100000 fans witnessed the spectacular arrival... After that the parade and road show started from dubai mamzar park... 30 harley davidson bikes,1 lambhorgini,1 ferrari,1 bentley coupe,1 rolls royce,3 limousines,20 porsche cayyennes ,10 hummer H3,11 jeep wranglers,49 range rovers,120 land cruisers, 80 prados ,22 pajeros,11 ML 350 benz suvs,and 5 volvo buses attended the parade... 5 police bikes ,2 police cars , 1 dubai government VIP escort car escorted the parade...
THE NO1 PRIVATE ROAD SHOW IN THE DUBAI EVENT HISTORY
THE FIRST PRIVATE EVENT INSIDE GRAND HYATT
The UAE celebrated the life and work of Mohanlal, the renowned actor who has won millions of hearts with his brilliant acting, unique style and versatility Executivebachelors.com, an innovative event management and online media solutions company, in association with 1971events and Dubai Studio City, celebrate a week-long festival marking 30 years of Mohanlal in Indian cinema. Events held on June 21, 2009 to June 27, 2009, the UAE witnessed unique expressions of the life and work of the distinguished actor. The celebration is an official event of the Dubai Summer Surprises 2009. Commenting on the week's events.
Mr. Sathar Al Karan, Managing Director, Executivebachelors.com , said, Mohanlal is one of the most illustrious actors in the Indian film industry. It is an honour for us to bring him to the UAE and pay tribute with the week-long activities culminating in the poignant show Lal Salaam'. This is our attempt to honour the noted actor in a small way and express our admiration of him. Our aim was to create an opportunity where his numerous fans in the UAE could get to know the man personally. We thank our key partners Dubai Studio City and Dubai Summer Surprises for their support in celebrating Mohanlal.
THE FIRST INDIAN SHOW INSIDE THE SHEIKH RASHID HALL
LAL MOVIE PICTURES EXHIBITION HELD IN BUBBLE LOUNGE
After the success of one show , we did second show in the same venue.
Mayaravan press meet at Atlantis
Atlantis & Good time tourism
HH SHEIKH SULTAN BIN KHALED AL QASSIMI INAUGURATES IMFA .
The first award ceremony happened in Al Badia, Intercontinental, Dubai
Dubai Tourism & Commerce marketing , Dubai Studio city
Imfa at Armani Pavilion Burj Khalifa on December 2 , 2012
Award Ceremony was in Armani Pavilion in front of dignitaries.
Dubai Tourism, Dubai Studio city, Nikon
Koodiyattam performed at the worlds most prestigious venue
HH SHEIKH SULTAN AL QASSIMI, HE MAJID AL MARRI , SHEIKHA AL MUTAWA
ADOOR GOPALAKRISHNAN, LAL JOSE, ETC
The exhibition held on the pavilion
THE EVENT CONCEPTUALIZED BY SATHAR AL KARAN
Hit Jet International is a successful event in UAE / and Abroad,
The event conceptualized and created by
Sathar Al Karan with Mr Ajith Menon.Menon was the program
head of HIT 96.7 FM . In 2006 January, we were sitting in a restaurant and were discussing about the Anniversary events of his Radio. Then a suggested this HITJET concept and immediately he announced that. We chartered a Russian flight from our friends and taken off to Silver Storm water theme park in Kerala. Unfortunately after half hour of take off one of the engine caught complaint and we return back to Dubai.
We managed entire ground, stage, tickets, press meet for the show in Sharjah Cricket stadium on with convergence owners Rahul and Uma . The event by UAE Mobiles . The event was on 2008 August 21
THE EVER FASHION EVENT INSIDE DUBAI MALL
Kids in the age group of 6-11 years will compete for glory at the 'Kiddie Fashionista '. The auditions to the event will be held on Friday, March 27 at Dubai Mall. Kiddie Fashionista is a combination of modeling-dance workshop/training activity that offers a great opportunity to kids aged 6 to 11 years, with no experiences in modeling. This event has been conceptualized by City Vision Advertising in association with Executivebachelors.com, while leading fashion brand GAP is the title sponsor. "The focus of Kiddie Fashionista is on kids who enjoy the elegance of dressing up in beautiful clothes and acting "grown up", and are generally delighted with fashion. Girls love dressing up and love to dance and even act like models on the ramp.
We organized the Premier show of a Hit Malayalam movie JANAKAN Which produced by Sudeep Karakkatt. We did the premier show in Galleria Movies Dubai Hyatt with the support of Gulf film company.
Zabeel Park hosted the Dubai Spring Carnival 2010 from today to April 10, the organisers, Corporate Hospitality Services, have announced.
Speaking to Emirates Business about the new planned city carnival, Sajitha Faizal, Director of Corporate Hospitality Services, a Dubai-based event management company and tourism consultancy, said the event was planned as a major outdoor carnival for families of all nationalities visiting the park. She said various entertainment and fun activities , including cooking and eating competitions, live DJs, premier rock bands, art exhibitions, magic shows, music and cultural events and children's games will be held for families. Most of the participating artists will be local residents.The event is being organise jointly with Dubai Municipality (DM) and ExecutiveBachelors.com, another event management firm managed by Sathar Al Karan. The organisers plan to make it an annual carnival, that will be later extended to other parks and other emirates..
Dubai’s first ‘Latin Art Fest,’ a must-visit event for arts and culture enthusiasts, will showcase the best of Latin art, culture and entertainment. The avant-garde atmosphere of the streets of Al Quoz and Artissima Gallery will host an exuberant display of art, regional cuisines and live entertainment from a number of Latin American countries and Spain.Art UAE is the main organizer and Sponsor for this street event.
LAF is part of the exciting line-up of events and activities of the milestone 20th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival organized by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).
